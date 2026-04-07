April 7, 2026
ARIZONA EDUCATION HEALTH POLITICS TUCSON USA

Be a Volunteer, offers: Small Actions, Big Changes

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Volunteering is a powerful way to make an impact on the community. Through simple actions—such as supporting people in need or participating in social and environmental causes—volunteers demonstrate that change is possible when there are commitment and solidarity. Their work not only benefits others but also strengthens values ​​and builds a more humane society.

The entire month of April is recognized as National Volunteer Month, dedicated to promoting volunteering across the country. National Volunteer Week 2026 begins on Sunday, April 19, and ends on Saturday, April 25.

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