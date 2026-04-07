Propositions 418 and 419 Approved in Pima County

Prop 418: ~61% YES

~61% YES Prop 419: ~59% YES

Both had to pass for the plan to take effect, and they did.

What Proposition 418 does

Approves “RTA Next,” a new 20-year regional transportation plan .

a new . The plan funds road improvements, transit, safety upgrades, and other mobility projects across Pima County.

What Proposition 419 does

Extends the existing 0.5% regional transportation sales tax (half-cent).

(half-cent). The tax funds the projects in the RTA Next plan.

What the passage means

About $2.67 billion will be invested in transportation projects over the next 20 years .

will be invested in transportation projects over the next . Funding will support: Road construction and improvements Repaving some roads Public transit services Bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure Safety upgrades



Important: The tax is not a new tax—it continues the half-cent tax already in place since 2006, which was scheduled to expire in 2026