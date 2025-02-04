February 10, 2025

Congratulations to NCO-Tech. Sgt. Maciel Moreno

February 4, 2025 1 min read

Recognized as Outstanding Airmen of the Year! With 12 years of dedicated service in the Air Force National Guard, a proud graduate of San Miguel High School (Class of 2012), and a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health from the University of Arizona (Class of 2023), you are an inspiring example of excellence and commitment. Best of luck as you pursue your Master’s in Public Health—your leadership and dedication to service are truly outstanding!

