Does shame hold you back?

Regarding the level of consciousness associated with shame—as described by David R. Hawkins in his book Power vs. Force—he proposes a scale that measures levels of consciousness and emotions ranging from 1 to 1,000. Shame sits very low on this scale, hovering around the 20 marks, a zone where negative and limiting emotions predominate. Shame generates feelings of worthlessness, humiliation, and self-criticism, and can lead to emotional paralysis or avoidance behaviors.

Hawkins explains that this level stifles personal growth, as the individual becomes fixated on the fear of judgment and on self-reproach, rather than on acceptance and positive action. Intense self-criticism, fear of judgment, passivity, or withdrawal—this entire physical and emotional impact can trigger anxiety, chronic sadness, self-esteem issues, and even somatic symptoms.

Overcoming shame entails elevating one’s consciousness toward inner transformation. This is achievable through acceptance—recognizing that all human beings make mistakes—and through forgiveness, both of oneself and of others. It involves practicing love and compassion, replacing self-criticism with self-care, and engaging in conscious action—taking small steps that reinforce self-esteem and confidence.