Memorial Day: Remembering so as not to forget

Every year, on the last Monday of May, the United States pauses to commemorate Memorial Day, a date dedicated to honoring the men and women who lost their lives in military service. More than a holiday, it is an act of collective memory that invites reflection and respect.

Its origin dates to the period following the Civil War, when families and communities began decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers, and the tradition spread to remember all military personnel who died in the country’s various wars.

Flags at half-mast, visits to cemeteries, and a national moment of silence at 3 p.m. are moments that remind us that freedom and peace come at a profound human cost. Remembering is not just looking at the past but acknowledging the value of sacrifice and renewing the commitment to a fairer future. Because as long as there is memory, those who gave their lives for others will never be forgotten.