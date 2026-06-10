What to do if you get sick on vacation

If you get sick during your vacation, the most important thing is not to panic and to act step by step. Here is a clear guide on what to do:

First, evaluate how serious what you are feeling is. If it is something mild (cold, stomachache, low fever), you can usually manage it with rest, hydration, and basic medications. But if you have severe symptoms such as persistent high fever, difficulty breathing, fainting, or severe pain, you should seek medical attention immediately.

Next, rest and take care of your body. In many cases, travel, changes in food, heat, or stress can worsen symptoms. Sleeping, drinking water, and avoiding strenuous activities help the body recover faster.

If you are in another place or country, it is highly recommended to contact your travel insurance or medical assistance before going to a clinic on your own, to know where to go and if they cover the costs.

It is also a good idea to notify your hotel or someone you trust, especially if you are alone, so that they can help you find a doctor or nearby pharmacy.

Finally, keep important documents on hand (ID, insurance, medical information) and keep receipts if you need medical attention, as they could be useful for reimbursements.