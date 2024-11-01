REID PARK ZOO WELCOMES ANOTHER AFRICAN ELEPHANT

Reid Park Zoo recently announced a big addition to its elephant habitat. Tsavo the African elephant, who came from a zoo in Florida, is a 16-year-old male known for his bold personality. He joins the Zoo’s herd of five female elephants on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s (AZA) African Elephant Species Survival Plan ® (SSP). The SSP works cooperatively with other zoos to maximize the health, well-being, and genetic diversity of the species. Moves such as this closely mimic the natural behavior of wild elephants, as male elephants commonly move between herds while female elephants raise their calves in family groups. Tsavo is doing well, settling into his new habitat, and getting to know his new care team. As he becomes more comfortable, he will begin to get to know the rest of the herd: Semba, mother to Nandi, Penzi, and Meru, in addition to Lungile, who acts as an allomother to the younger calves.

