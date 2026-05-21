Street racing (drag racing) 

Accelerating hard, doing burnouts, revving the engine, has consequences in Arizona, even if there is no accident, sanctions can include:

Class 1 misdemeanor, up to 6 months in jail, fines up to $2,500, license suspension (up to 90 days), possible community service, and confiscation of your car for 30 days.

If you do it again, a second offense within 24 months is considered a felony: Class 6 felony

You don’t need to be in full race to get into trouble, aggressively rev the engine, do “donuts” or burnouts, accelerate to show off, compete with another car even for a short time. Even just accelerating hard or making noise can be enough if the police believe you are “showing speed.”

If someone is injured the consequences are much more serious, with felony charges (assault, homicide).

To all parents : when a young person is behind the wheel, the responsibility also falls on us as adults. It is our duty to provide them with the right tools, guidance, and supervision, and to remain attentive at all times.

Driving requires awareness, responsibility, and care. The consequences of a distraction or poor decision can be fatal. Let’s protect our children and teach them to drive responsibly.