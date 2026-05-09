SCAM ALERT: HCD IS NOT ASKING FOR PAYMENTS BY PHONE

Housing & Community Development wants to make Tucson residents aware of a phone scam currently targeting individuals using a fake City government phone number. In these calls, the scammer may claim to represent HCD asking for a payment in order to apply for public housing or a Housing Choice Voucher.

The City of Tucson’s waitlist is closed and no new applications are being accepted.

Please be aware:

HCD or a City of Tucson department will never ask for a payment over the phone.

Scammers may manipulate caller ID to make it appear the call is coming from a legitimate City number.

Do not provide personal information, banking details, or payment over the phone to any unexpected caller.

provide personal information, banking details, or payment over the phone to any unexpected caller. Be aware of incorrect links to website that ask for payments or banking information.

If you receive a suspicious call, it is important you:

Hang up immediately.

Do not engage, even if the caller appears to know your name or position.

We appreciate your vigilance in helping protect our community from these types of scams.