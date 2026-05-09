SCAM ALERT: HCD IS NOT ASKING FOR PAYMENTS BY PHONE
Housing & Community Development wants to make Tucson residents aware of a phone scam currently targeting individuals using a fake City government phone number. In these calls, the scammer may claim to represent HCD asking for a payment in order to apply for public housing or a Housing Choice Voucher.
The City of Tucson’s waitlist is closed and no new applications are being accepted.
Please be aware:
- HCD or a City of Tucson department will never ask for a payment over the phone.
- Scammers may manipulate caller ID to make it appear the call is coming from a legitimate City number.
- Do not provide personal information, banking details, or payment over the phone to any unexpected caller.
- Be aware of incorrect links to website that ask for payments or banking information.
If you receive a suspicious call, it is important you:
- Hang up immediately.
- Do not engage, even if the caller appears to know your name or position.
We appreciate your vigilance in helping protect our community from these types of scams.