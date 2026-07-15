July 15, 2026
TUCSON

FREE SANDBAGS AVAILABLE FOR THE MONSOON

5

– Protecting the public on Tucson streets during the monsoon is the objective of the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility’s (DTM) Operation Splash campaign. Remember, a barricade in place on a roadway is a sign that unsafe conditions exist ahead. For the 11th consecutive year DTM is offering free self-serve sandbags in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way, at Reid Park. DTM opened the sandbag site again last Friday, July 10, for this past weekend’s active storms. Sand and sandbags are provided, but residents must bring their own shovels, and there is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle. Meanwhile, DTM crews have been out since Saturday cleaning up storm-related damage.
Read the news release  https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Government/City-Information/News-Releases/Release?display=article&bulletin_id=68952985&topic_query_param=news-releases

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