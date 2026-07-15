July 15, 2026
ARIZONA ART & CULTURE

Page, Arizona

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Page is a small town located in the northern part of the state of Arizona, United States 🇺🇸, near the border with Utah. It’s famous for its spectacular natural landscapes, especially:

  • Antelope Canyon (a highly photographed rock canyon)
  • Lake Powell (a very large man-made lake)
  • Horseshoe Bend (a bend in the Colorado River)

Tourist activities range from boat rides on Lake Powell, desert hikes and viewpoints, canyon and rock formation photography, to guided tours of Antelope Canyon.

The weather is very hot and dry in the summer, with colder but pleasant winters.

Page was founded in the 1950s as a camp for workers building the Glen Canyon Dam. The current population is about 7,088 people (2026 estimate).

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