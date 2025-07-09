July 17, 2025

Why take Spanish classes if you live in the United States?

July 9, 2025 1 min read

 

The United States is the second-largest Spanish-speaking country in the world, after Mexico. More than 42 million people speak it as their native language. In cities like Tucson, where nearly 43% of the population is Latino, Spanish is part of everyday life.

Speaking Spanish opens doors in areas such as healthcare, education, customer service, tourism, and government. More and more employers value bilingualism as a real competitive advantage. Knowing Spanish allows for more direct and empathetic communication with neighbors, colleagues, or students who speak little English. It also helps you participate in community projects and multicultural activities. From music, film, and literature to culinary traditions and holidays, understanding Spanish means better understanding a large part of contemporary American culture.

Speaking Spanish in the U.S. is not just a skill; it’s a powerful tool for growing, connecting, and participating in a diverse society.

