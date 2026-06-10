What to do with your pet when you go on a trip

If you go on a trip and cannot take your pet, the main options are for someone to take care of them at your house, whether a family member or a friend; this is the least stressful for your pet, and the most economical and trustworthy option. However, family members are not always available, and when you don’t have someone to take care of them, you can contact a pet sitter, a professional caregiver who comes to your house or even stays there. Or perhaps care from their home, where they will live with another person in a family environment; it could even be a neighbor or someone from your neighborhood.

Another option is to leave them in a specialized center during the trip, which is a residence or hotel for pets. The most important thing is that you can go on your trip peacefully and enjoy and relax without worrying about your pet’s safety.