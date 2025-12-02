Casino Del Sol Celebrates 20th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival

Saturday, December 6, 2025 at AVA Amphitheater – Free & Open to the Public

TUCSON, AZ. – Casino Del Sol is proud to announce its 20th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the award-winning AVA Amphitheater.

A beloved Tucson tradition marking the start of the holiday season, the festival brings together more than 10,000 attendees each year for a celebration of culture, flavor, and community. Admission and parking are free.

The festival highlights the rich tastes, aromas, and variations of tamales from across the Southwest and Mexico, with dozens of vendors offering tamales, frybread, tacos, burritos, churros, aguas frescas, kettle corn, and more. Guests can also shop for unique holiday gifts from artisan and farmers market vendors featuring jewelry, beadwork, blankets, paintings, woodwork, jams, soaps, hats, chiles, and other handmade treasures.

Tamal Contest

The cornerstone of the festival is the Tamal Contest, judged by more than 50 community members and culinary experts. Participants compete in four categories: Traditional, Green Corn, Gourmet, and Sweet.

1st Place – $500

2nd Place – $300

3rd Place – $150

Best Overall Tamal Winner – $750

How to enter: Contestants must be 18 or older and bring one dozen cooked tamales to the stage by 11 a.m. Contest begins at 12 p.m., with winners announced on stage at 4 p.m.

Live Entertainment & Cultural Performances

Guests can enjoy performances throughout the day, including Tejano acts, folklórico groups, Aztec dancers, mariachis, and Pascua Yaqui Tribe cultural dancers, creating an atmosphere that celebrates both tradition and community spirit.

Visuals for Media

Dozens of tamal varieties and live judging at the noon contest

Crowds of families enjoying tamales, frybread, tacos, and more

Cultural dancers, musicians, and artisans showcasing their work

Vendors offering handmade crafts and holiday gifts

Event Details

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Rd., Tucson, AZ 85757

Admission: Free & open to the public

For more information on becoming a vendor or entering the tamal contest, visit: https://www.casinodelsol.com/event/20th-tamal-festival.

