July 31, 2025 1 min read

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the tremendous success of the Arizona Bilingual Newspaper and SAABE AZ Back to School event held on Thursday, July 24th at the Tucson Convention Center. Your support, participation, and dedication helped create an inspiring and impactful experience for students, families, educators, and community members alike.

From educational resources and school supplies to engaging activities and valuable community connections, the event was a true celebration of collaboration and preparation for a successful school year. We are incredibly grateful to all the volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and attendees who made this event unforgettable.

Thank you for making a difference in our community and supporting education, Coexistence, connection, and the ability to continue benefiting more students as they return to school in the city of Tucson and Pima County.

