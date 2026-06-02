Editor´s letter

Dear readers, families, business owners, and friends of Arizona Bilingual Newspaper:

We welcome the month of June with great enthusiasm, but also with awareness of the challenges many families continue to face. Today more than ever, we understand that the high cost of gasoline, the rising prices of groceries, and everyday expenses continue to affect the budgets of families in our community. Every trip to the store, every tank of gas, and every family decision represents a greater effort for many households across Arizona.

We also recognize that there are local resources available for families who may need support, including food banks, nonprofit organizations, community programs, and private businesses that are donating, offering assistance, and helping those who need it most.

In addition, June brings the intense heat that defines this season in our state. For that reason, we encourage families to take precautions, stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during the hottest hours of the day, protect children, older adults, and pets, and stay informed about community resources available during the summer. Prevention can make a great difference.

June is also a month of vacations, family time, and opportunities to enjoy our community. At Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, we remain committed to creating spaces where families can come together, support local businesses, and celebrate our bilingual culture.

This month, we will have special Arizona Bilingual events, including El Pueblo Night Market, with monthly promotion and dates scheduled through December 2026. This community event will feature a singing contest, local vendors, food, music, art, family entertainment, products, and much more.

We will also be celebrating fathers with our Papás+ Father’s Day Festival, a special celebration dedicated to all fathers and father figures who are the strength, support, and foundation of their families. For more information, please contact us at (520) 305-4110 or info@newsazb.com.

In addition, we will continue offering giveaways, promotions, interviews, videos, reels, and special content through our social media platforms. We invite our community to follow us, participate, share our posts, and stay connected for opportunities to win gift certificates, products, services, and experiences from our sponsors and local businesses.

To our business owners, organizations, and entrepreneurs: this is the time to become part of our platforms. Arizona Bilingual Newspaper offers opportunities to promote your business, products, and services through print, digital media, social media, interviews, videos, articles, advertisements, community events, and bilingual campaigns designed to connect directly with our community. We are available to assist you at sales@newsazb.com or by phone at (520) 305-4110.

We also invite you to sponsor our events or become part of them as vendors, exhibitors, sponsors, or community partners. Our events are an excellent opportunity to connect directly with families, customers, and new audiences in Tucson, Southern Arizona, and our bilingual community.

Thank you for continuing to support Arizona Bilingual Newspaper. Our commitment is to keep informing, connecting, promoting, and celebrating our people, our businesses, and our stories.

We invite you to be part of this great community.

With appreciation,

Alma Gallardo

Editor editor@newsazb.com

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper