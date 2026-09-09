September 11, 2026
EDUCATION HISTORY POLITICS

Mexican Independence

12

 

Mexico celebrates Mexican Independence to remember the beginning of its fight for freedom from Spanish rule.

The struggle began in the early morning of September 16, 1810, when Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a priest in the town of Dolores, called on the people to rise against Spanish colonial rule. This event became known as the Grito de Dolores (“Cry of Dolores”).

Mexico had been under Spanish control for almost 300 years. The independence movement lasted about 11 years, and Mexico officially achieved independence in 1821.

Today, the celebration begins on the night of September 15, when Mexico’s president and government leaders across the country reenact El Grito, ringing a bell and calling out “¡Viva México!” The national holiday itself is September 16.

Mexican Independence Day celebrates freedom, national identity, culture, history, and the people who fought for Mexico’s independence.

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