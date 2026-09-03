September 5, 2026
ARIZONA ART & CULTURE FAMILY TUCSON USA

TUCSON MEET YOURSELF NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

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– Approximately 700 volunteers are needed for next month’s Tucson Meet Yourself celebration. Volunteers sign up for at least one 4.5-hour shift before and during the festival, from Oct. 14-18 (actual festival happens Oct. 16-18). Roles include greeting guests, supporting artists and vendors, helping on stages, and keeping the festival flowing. Every volunteer gets a food voucher after each shift and a T-shirt for each day worked. Tucson Meet Yourself is a free, three-day event that features hundreds of artisans, home cooks, dancers, musicians, and special exhibits that celebrate and honor our community’s diverse, informal, and everyday forms of beauty.
https://tucsonmeetyourself.org/Volunteer/

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