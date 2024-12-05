RTA opens survey on draft 20-year, $2.46 billion regional transportation plan

The public has the opportunity to provide input to the Regional Transportation Authority’s draft $2.46 billion regional transportation plan through a public survey, open now through Jan. 8.

The 20-year RTA Next draft plan outlines regional roadway, transit, environmental, safety, ADA, active transportation (bicycle and pedestrian) and arterial reconstruction improvements for the greater Tucson region.

The RTA Board seeks the public’s input on the plan as it prepares a final draft for a future election. A tentative election date is set for November 2025 for Pima County voters to consider the draft plan and a countywide RTA half-cent sales tax to fund it.

Proposed spending for each of the draft plan’s elements includes:

Roadway corridors – $1.44 billion

Safety and Active Transportation – $206.8 million

Transit – $610 million

Environmental – $25 million

Arterial roadway reconstruction – $20 million

The survey is available in English and Spanish at RTAnext.com/survey.

Additional RTA Next draft plan information can be found at RTAnext.com, including:

draft project list

draft project map

fact sheets

FAQs

plan development information

a brief presentation on the draft plan

The Regional Transportation Authority is the fiscal manager of a $2.1 billion, 20-year regional transportation plan and half-cent sales tax approved by Pima County voters on May 16, 2006. The RTA Board is comprised of representatives from the local jurisdictions in Pima County, including the cities of Tucson and South Tucson, Pima County, the towns of Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and the Tohono O’odham Nation. A representative of the Arizona State Transportation Board also serves on the board. For more information about the RTA plan, visit RTAmobility.com or call (520) 792-1093.

