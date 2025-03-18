Equity and Equality

Although these terms seem similar, equality and equity actually refer to two very different concepts, and the differences between these concepts are of great importance. Equality refers to a human rights approach in which all people have access to the same opportunities and resources. Equality may seem reasonable: a class in which all students have the same course materials and are graded on the same standards. Equity recognizes that each person has different resources and opportunities and seeks to understand and provide what people need based on these differences, treating everyone fairly according to their circumstances. Justice focuses on the barriers that prevent people from achieving the same opportunities. In the example image, the problem itself is not the people and the change lies in removing the barriers and creating or modifying a system so that all people can have the same opportunities.

