March 18, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

Spring equinox in Chichén Itzá, Mexico

March 18, 2025 1 min read

At Chichén Itzá, a spectacle of light and shadow takes place at the temple of Kukulkan during the spring equinox. The pyramid was built in such a way that, during the equinox, the sun casts a shadow on the edges of the stairs, resembling the body of a snake. This fact symbolizes the descent of the god Kukulcán, the Mayan serpent deity. The descent of the Mayan feathered serpent occurs for a few hours, on March 20 or 21 and September 22 or 23, that is, during the equinoxes, when the day is practically the same length as the night in all places in the world. This March 21, 2025 will be at 3:16 pm.

Share this:

More Stories

4 min read

2025 Resolution: Adopt an Electric Vehicle

March 18, 2025
1 min read

Equity and Equality

March 18, 2025
1 min read

Cesar Chavez Day is a U.S. federal commemorative holiday

March 18, 2025
2 min read

Arizona Bilingual and Latinas Arizona; Announce the Annual Latinas, Empowerment and Business Expo Conference

March 18, 2025
2 min read

Spring break?

March 3, 2025
1 min read

Plants for the Arizona Desert

March 3, 2025

You may have missed it

4 min read

2025 Resolution: Adopt an Electric Vehicle

March 18, 2025
1 min read

Equity and Equality

March 18, 2025
1 min read

Cesar Chavez Day is a U.S. federal commemorative holiday

March 18, 2025
1 min read

Spring equinox in Chichén Itzá, Mexico

March 18, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×