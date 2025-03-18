Spring equinox in Chichén Itzá, Mexico

At Chichén Itzá, a spectacle of light and shadow takes place at the temple of Kukulkan during the spring equinox. The pyramid was built in such a way that, during the equinox, the sun casts a shadow on the edges of the stairs, resembling the body of a snake. This fact symbolizes the descent of the god Kukulcán, the Mayan serpent deity. The descent of the Mayan feathered serpent occurs for a few hours, on March 20 or 21 and September 22 or 23, that is, during the equinoxes, when the day is practically the same length as the night in all places in the world. This March 21, 2025 will be at 3:16 pm.

