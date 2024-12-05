TUCSON HOLIDAY ICE RINK IS BACK

– The City of Tucson, Rio Nuevo, Si Charro, HSL Properties, and Dirty Dough invite you to skate on Tucson’s outdoor ice rink over the holidays, Sunday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 5. Tucson Holiday Ice is located at 260 S. Church Ave., in front of the Tucson Convention Center Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased online, and there are no additional fees. Each session will start at a designated time and last for 90 minutes, and many sessions are expected to sell out early. The admission cost for adults is $22 per session, and children under 12 are $15. The first session each day is discounted to $12 for adults and $8 for youth. The ice rink is also available for private rentals during off-hours. Call (520) 791-4101 (option 1) for details. Skates are included with the price of admission and begin at size 8 for children and run as large as size 15 for adult men. Socks are required, and gloves are highly recommended. To buy tickets and see the operating hours, follow the link below.

