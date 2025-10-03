Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta Returns to Tucson for Fourteenth Year

The 14th annual Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta, presented by Vantage West and Visit Tucson, will return to Kino VeteransMemorial Stadium from October 2–5, 2025. This year’s Fiesta proudly coincides with Corona Extra’s 100th anniversary, bringing together the best of baseball, live music, and culinary traditions that unite the community year after year.

The 2025 Fiesta will feature seven participating teams: the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de

Obregón, Águilas de Mexicali, Algodoneros de Guasave, and two exciting newly located teams making their debut in the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico — the new Tucson Baseball Team and Jaguares de Nayarit. Continuing tradition, the Arizona Wildcats will play in the second game of our doubleheader against Hermosillo on October 2. Please note the change in the Thursday schedule. Due to NCAA compliance regulations, Arizona Baseball will be unable to compete against the Tucson Baseball Team at the 2025 Mexican Baseball Fiesta while maintaining the remainder of their fall schedule. The Wildcats remain excited to participate in the event and will help open this important community event with a Thursday night matchup against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo.

Fans can also look forward to new vibrant experiences and our traditional post-game concerts. Friday October 3rd will feature a post-game concert by Tropicalisimo Apache. Saturday October 4th we will host the 14th annual Home Run Derby along with a special performance from Pauta Azul. Then Sunday October 5th Su Majestad La Brissa will return to close out the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta following Gam 2. La Brissa always puts on a great show and is traditionally our largest crowd of the weekend.

Tickets for the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta are on sale now atwww.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com or at the Kino Stadium ticket office. It opens at 10:00 am every morning. Ticket prices will once again be box seats – $25; general admission for adults – $20, kids (6-16) seniors (60 & older) and military – $10. Kids under 6 are FREE. Senior Citizen and Kids GA tickets are only sold at Kino Box Office, not online. On Thursday it’s Vantage West Family Night. Great discount vouchers are available at all Vantage West locations – with the voucher, fans get four GA tickets for only $15…less than the cost of one general admission ticket! But they must be redeemed at the Kino Box Office no later than Wednesday at 5:00.

“The Tucson community has welcomed the Mexican Baseball Fiesta with open arms since our

first year in 2011. Our mission has always been to serve as a cultural bridge through baseball and

entertainment. This year will be extra special with the launch of the new Tucson Baseball Team and a fantastic winter baseball season ahead here in the Old Pueblo,” said Francisco Gamez, founder of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta.

“Kino Sports Complex is thrilled and honored to once again serve as the Tucson home for the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. Our longstanding partnership with MBF and Pima County reflects a shared commitment to growing this incredible event year after year. We’re proud to help bring the energy,

passion, and tradition of Mexican baseball to our community,” added Sarah Horvath, Director for the Pima County Stadium District–Kino Sports Complex.

MEXICAN BASEBALL FIESTA SCHEDULE:

Thursday, October 2

Obregon vs Tucson 5:30 first game

Hermosillo vs Arizona Wildcats, follows first game

Friday, October 3

Nayarit vs Obregon 5:30 first game

Hermosillo vs Guasave, follows first game

Saturday, October 4

Tucson vs Mexicali 5:05 first game

Hermosillo vs Obregon, follows first game

Sunday, October 5

Guasave vs Obregon, 2:05

Tucson vs. Hermosillo, follows first game

Information on the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, LLC is available at www.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com; on Facebook at Mexican Baseball Fiesta; on Twitter at @MexBaseballFsta in English, Instagram – Mexicanbaseballfiesta. The phone number at Kino Stadium is (520) 222-1008.

Share this: