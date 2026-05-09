Editor´s letter

Dear Community,

May is here, and with it comes a season full of meaningful moments, celebrations, and reflection.

This month, we celebrate Mother’s Day, a special time to honor the incredible women who guide us, support us, and love us unconditionally. To all the moms, grandmothers, and mother figures; thank you for everything you do. Your strength and dedication are the heart of our families and our community.

May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s a good reminder to take care of ourselves, not just physically, but emotionally too. Life gets busy, and sometimes overwhelming, so this is your sign to slow down, check in with yourself, and reach out if you need support. You are not alone.

We’re also entering graduation season, and we couldn’t be prouder of all the students reaching this milestone. Whether it’s kindergarten, high school, or college, every step forward matters. Congratulations to all graduates and families celebrating these big moments! Arizona Bilingual celebrates all graduates! Send us a photo and the graduate’s name through our WhatsApp line: (520) 273-4312. Graduates will be featured on Arizona Bilingual’s social media platforms as we celebrate their hard work, dedication, and accomplishments. Congratulations, Class of 2026!

As the school year wraps up, we welcome the beginning of summer; a time for family, community events, and making memories. There’s so much happening in our community, and we look forward to seeing you out there enjoying it all with us. Don’t miss our upcoming family events!

Join us as we celebrate all dads at Papás+ Festival / Father’s Day Festival on Saturday, June 20th, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot, located at 1800 W. Valencia Rd. This will be a free family event filled with community, celebration, and fun for everyone. Another big event everyone is waiting for is the Kidz Expo & Back to School on Thursday, July 30th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Tucson Convention Center. This incredible indoor event will feature giveaways, school supplies, backpacks, and special gifts for children ages 3–12, while supplies last. Be part of these amazing community events! For sponsorships, vendor tables, or donations, call (520) 305-4110 or email sales@newsazb.com

And as we close the month, we take a moment on Memorial Day to honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

At Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, we’re proud to continue being part of your stories; informing, connecting, and celebrating our community every step of the way. Follow us on FB, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube channels.

With appreciation,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editor In- Chief