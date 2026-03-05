Editor´s letter

Dear Community,

March arrives with the fresh air of spring, a season that symbolizes renewal, growth, and new opportunities. At Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, we welcome this month with enthusiasm, ready to continue informing, connecting, and strengthening our Latino community across Arizona.

Spring not only transforms the landscape; it also inspires us to flourish as a community. It is a time to launch new projects, strengthen businesses, support local initiatives, and continue building a stronger future for our families together.

This month is filled with activities and events that promote economic development, education, and community well-being. We invite all our readers to participate in upcoming business events, community fairs, educational workshops, and networking opportunities that we will be promoting throughout the month. Each event represents an opportunity to learn, connect, and grow.

On Thursday, March 19, we invite you to join us at the Annual Latinas Arizona Conference and Business Expo, an event designed to inspire, connect, and empower. We will enjoy conferences led by motivational and distinguished guest speakers who will share their experiences and insights, offering valuable tools for personal and professional growth. It will also be a wonderful opportunity to meet other Hispanic women, entrepreneurs, and business owners, create meaningful connections, and share an enriching afternoon filled with positive energy.

Join us at Casino Del Sol, located at 7406 S. Camino de Oeste, Tucson, AZ, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. A special gift will be given to all attendees upon arrival, along with conferences, appetizers, beverages, desserts, and many more surprises. It will be an afternoon of empowerment, learning, and celebration. We look forward to welcoming you! #SomosLatinasArizona

Our commitment remains strong: to be a bridge of reliable information, a platform for local voices, and a strategic ally for entrepreneurs, organizations, and community leaders. We thank all our readers and followers for continuing to be part of this vibrant community and region.

We invite you to visit us and follow us on our social and digital platforms, where we share news, resources, information, and entertainment for our community every day. In addition, we invite you to be part of our new podcast “Power Talks,” a space for conversation, inspiration, and learning with leaders, entrepreneurs, and outstanding members of our community

Thank you for trusting us, for reading us, for sharing our content, and for being an essential part of the Arizona Bilingual Newspaper family.

Welcome, Spring 2026!

May it be a season of success, prosperity, and growth for all.

With gratitude,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editor – In – Chief Arizona Bilingual Newspaper