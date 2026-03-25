March 25, 2026
ARIZONA EDITOR EDUCATION EVENTS TUCSON

Latinas Arizona 2026 was a complete success!

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A special thank you to our amazing presenters: Cecilia, Karla, Claudia, and Sheila, and to our event presenters: Vantage West, Oro Ford, and Pima County One Stop.

Thanks to the media partners who joined us: Telemundo 40, La Poderosa, Urbana Tucson, Estrellas en Arizona, and El Imparcial.

We also appreciate our sponsors, clients, and organizations who were part of the event: Cube Events, Solaris Photography, Yummy Home Bakery, Yosis Creations & Flower Shop, Si Charro Catering, Casino of the Sun, Casino del Sol, Consulado de México in Tucson, and SAABE AZ, a nonprofit organization.

A special thank you to our incredible entertainment: Viva Performing Arts Center, Ballet Folklórico Tapatío, and Grupo Noid.

To our amazing team—thank you for your effort, dedication, and attention to every detail.

And, of course, to everyone who attended—thank you for being part of the success of Latinas Arizona 2026.

#SomosLatinasArizona

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