CITY TO OPEN TWO ADDITIONAL POOLS- BEGINNING MAY 3

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department will open an additional two pools beginning May 3. There is no entry fee for pools or splash pads. For schedules on pool times, you can visit the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation website.

Locations:

Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd.

Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center Pool, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St.

Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

*All Pools Closed May 25th for Memorial Day and May 26th for an all staff orientation