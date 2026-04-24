April 30, 2026
ARIZONA ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY SPORTS TUCSON

CITY TO OPEN TWO ADDITIONAL POOLS- BEGINNING MAY 3

25

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department will open an additional two pools beginning May 3. There is no entry fee for pools or splash pads. For schedules on pool times, you can visit the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation website.

Locations:

  • Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
  • Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd.
  • Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
  • Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center Pool, 3455 E. Zoo Court
  • Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St.
  • Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

*All Pools Closed May 25th for Memorial Day and May 26th for an all staff orientation

Share this:

Related Posts

Thank you very much!

By Miyoshi Katsuda Palafox

Real Estate study shows Tucson will outperform this year

By Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

PACC prepares for July 4 holiday weekend

By Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

101 W. Irvington Rd Building #3A
Tucson, AZ 85714
(520) 305-4110