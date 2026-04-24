15th Annual Children’s Day Festival a Massive Success

Huge THANK YOU to everyone who was part of our 15th Annual Children’s Festival at Park Place Mall this Sunday, April 19th

Shoutout to all our presenters, sponsors, associations, and media partners for always showing up and supporting our community.

To our awesome entertainment; folklórico, hip hop, bands, groups, singers, and emcees, you all brought the energy and made it so much fun for everyone!

To our incredible team… we couldn’t do this without you. Your hard work and heart make everything happen behind the scenes.

And a very special thank you to our Arizona Bilingual Newspaper team, you’re simply the best!

Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated with us. We appreciate you all so much!!

-Alma Gallardo

Director and CEO, Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

#Grateful #CommunityLove #15YearsStrong #22yearsazbilingualnews