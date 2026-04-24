MAYOR AND COUNCIL GETS UPDATE ON CURBING PUBLIC DRUG USE

Tucson’s Mayor and Council last week discussed public drug use enforcement and treatment pathways as part of the Safe City Initiative. Tucson Police Chief Monica Prieto said efforts focus on accountability for repeat offenders, along with deflection and service-based interventions. Arrests are up 67% compared to the past three years and remain an important tool for leveraging individuals into treatment. The Tucson Police Department continues working with City, County, and community partners to address public drug use.

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