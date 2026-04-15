2026 World Cup: At the Stadium or from Your Living Room?

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, and it promises to be historic: for the first time, the United States, Mexico, and Canada are co-hosting the tournament. With 48 national teams, 104 matches, and 16 host cities, fans are in for an unprecedented experience leading up to the final on July 19.

The big question is inevitable: will you buy a ticket and experience the excitement live, or will you enjoy the goals and the adrenaline from the comfort of your own home? Whichever you choose, this World Cup promises passion, unity, and unforgettable moments for everyone.