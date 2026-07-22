Pima County Health Department to Hold First Teen Conference on July 25

“Let’s Talk About It” Conference Will Offer Wellness Tools Ahead of the New School Year

PIMA COUNTY, July 2026 — The Pima County Health Department will host its first conference for teenagers, providing a safe and supportive environment to raise awareness about mental health, addiction, stigma, and overdose prevention.

The free Let’s Talk About It conference will take place on Saturday, July 25, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Groundworks and is open to teenagers ages 13 to 19. The event will feature the active participation of VIVE 18, an organization that empowers young people to make healthy choices without feeling excluded, demonstrating that prevention can be positive, engaging, and fun.

During the conference, attendees will participate in interactive sessions focused on mental health, substance use, and reducing stigma. Teenagers will learn skills to care for their mental well-being, support friends who may be struggling, cope with difficult situations, and use social media to promote positive messages.

In addition to the educational sessions, participants will enjoy a live acoustic performance, activities, prizes, and free food.

“Talking about mental health, substance use, or overdose deaths is not always easy. These conversations can feel uncomfortable, frightening, or deeply personal, but we know that remaining silent does not help. That is why we are inviting young people throughout the region to attend the Let’s Talk About It conference. We want every teenager to know that they are not alone, that asking for help is a sign of strength, and that one conversation can save a life,” said Kimberly Wang, program manager for the Pima County Health Department’s Community Mental Health and Addiction Division.

The conference is part of the Health Department’s ongoing efforts to reduce overdose deaths and provide teenagers with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions as they transition into adulthood.

Overdose deaths have increased dramatically during the past decade, both nationally and locally, largely because of the rise in illegally manufactured fentanyl. The year 2023 was the deadliest on record in Pima County, with 510 unintentional overdose deaths, including the deaths of 13 young people between the ages of 13 and 19. These figures demonstrate the importance of early prevention, education, and open conversations.

“As teenagers grow older, they encounter situations where substances may be present, whether alcohol, marijuana, or other illegal drugs. Our goal is to provide them with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions, recognize dangerous situations, and know where to seek help. Through these efforts, we hope to prevent future overdose deaths and empower young people to build healthier futures,” Wang added.

The event is free, but advance registration is required at:

https://pimahelpline.org/lets-talk-about-it/

The event is organized in part with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through funding from the Overdose Data to Action: Limiting Overdose through Collaborative Actions in Localities program (OD2A: LOCAL).

Members of the media with questions may contact:

HealthCommunications@pima.gov