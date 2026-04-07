How indifferent are you to the needs or problems of others?

Indifference manifests as a lack of action in the face of injustice, as well as in small everyday gestures—such as ignoring someone asking for help, downplaying the problems of others, or assuming that “it’s none of my business.” Often, this attitude stems not from malice, but from exhaustion, or even serves as a defense mechanism to avoid emotional burnout.

However, there is a fine line between self-protection and disengagement. When indifference becomes a habit, it erodes the social fabric. Empathy—that capacity to put oneself in another’s shoes—is not merely a moral value, but an essential tool for living together in harmony. Without it, relationships become superficial and communities fragile.

It is important to recognize that we cannot shoulder all the world’s problems. The key lies in balance: being aware, being sensitive, and—within our means—taking action. Sometimes, simply listening is enough. At other times, a concrete action can make all the difference.

Asking yourself how indifferent you are is not a judgment, but rather an invitation to engage in self-observation, to question your reactions, and—if necessary—to reconnect with others. For, ultimately, indifference affects not only the person on the receiving end, but also distances us from our own humanity.