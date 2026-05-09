Happy Mother’s Day

“Today we not only celebrate one person, but we also celebrate a love that knows no measure. We celebrate all the mothers who, with tired hands and brave hearts, continue giving their best every day. To those who fight in silence, to those who smile even when they are exhausted, to those who make the impossible something ordinary just to see their children happy.

Being a mom is teaching without words, caring without rest, and loving unconditionally. It is being a refuge when everything falls apart and being strength when there is no energy left. It is giving even when there is nothing left, and still moving forward with a faith that only comes from true love.

Today we honor every invisible sacrifice, every sleepless night, every hug that heals, and every word that guides us. Because the world may change, but a mother’s love always remains firm, infinite, and eternal. Thank you to all the moms for being the heart that holds life and the light that never stops shining.”