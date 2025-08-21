August 21, 2025

Community Health Workers Honored by Pima County

The Pima County Board of Supervisors,  took a significant step during its meeting on August 18, 2025, by proclaiming the week of August 25–29, 2025, as Community Health Workers Awareness Week. This proclamation highlights the essential role that community health workers play in improving public health and addressing the social determinants of health within the county.

Community health workers are recognized as trusted professionals who connect residents with vital resources such as healthcare, housing, and mental health services.

During the meeting, community health workers expressed their gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing their commitment to serving the community with compassion and dedication. They highlighted the importance of their work in building trust and addressing the unique needs of the populations they serve.

The recognition was presented to Lorena Verdugo on behalf of the Pima County Community Health Workers Coalition.

