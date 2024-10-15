Breast Cancer Facts and Statistics

Each year, breast cancer accounts for about 30% of all new cancer cases in women in the United States. Here are the latest facts and statistics on breast cancer.

Breast cancer accounts for 12.5% ​​of all new cancer cases per year worldwide, making it the most common type of cancer globally. Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among women in the United States. Each year, approximately 30% of new cancer diagnoses in women are breast cancer. Approximately 13% (about 1 in 8) of women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. In 2023, approximately 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States, along with 55,720 new cases of DCIS. In 2023, around 2,800 new cases of invasive breast cancer in men are expected to be diagnosed. For men, the lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is 1 in 833. Currently, there are more than four million women with a history of breast cancer in the United States. This includes women currently receiving treatment and women who have completed treatment. In the United States, less than 1% of all breast cancer cases occur in men.

There are persistent disparities in breast cancer incidence and mortality rates: Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than those of any other racial or ethnic group. Experts believe it’s partly because about 1 in 5 black women are diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, more than any other racial or ethnic group. In the United States, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in black and Hispanic women. In the United States, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death, after lung cancer, in Asian and Pacific Islander women, American Indian and Alaska Native women, and white women. Ashkenazi Jewish women have a higher risk of breast cancer due to a higher rate of mutations in the BRCA gene.

