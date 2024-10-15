October 15, 2024

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 15, 2024 1 min read

 

In 1989, October was officially declared National Domestic Violence Awareness Month to raise awareness, support victims, and honor survivors.

What is Domestic Violence?

Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior used to control or dominate a partner. It can occur in any close relationship, including between spouses, partners, or family members.

Key U.S. Statistics on Domestic Violence:

 

  1. Prevalence of Domestic Violence
  • 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men in the U.S. have experienced severe physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking by an intimate partner, which significantly impacts their health.
    — Source: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)

  1. Number of Victims
  • An estimated 10 million people are physically abused by an intimate partner every year in the United States.
    — Source: National Domestic Violence Hotline

  1. Homicide Rates
  • On average, 3 women are killed every day in the U.S. as a result of domestic violence.
    — Source: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)

Get Help

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you are not alone. Please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233

