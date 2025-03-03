The long-awaited spring break is almost here, we have 4 amazing and nearby places for you where you could go with your family and have a great time.

Rocky Point, a tourist and fishing city in Mexico on the Gulf of California. Known for the Sandy Beach sheltered by dunes and the tidal pools of La Choya Bay. At the CET MAR Aquarium, turtles and seals are exhibited. Nearby is the Center for Desert and Ocean Studies, with a skeleton of a fin whale. To the northwest is the El Pinacate Biosphere Reserve and Gran Desierto de Altar.

San Carlos, also known as San Carlos Nuevo Guaymas, is a magical scenic town in the municipality of Guaymas, located in the south of the Mexican state of Sonora on the coast with the Gulf of California. It is one of the most important tourist destinations in the state and the northwest of the country, thanks to its beaches and natural beauty.

Experience the stunning beauty of Arizona’s Upper Antelope Canyon, hike the canyon’s vibrant red rock formations and marvel at the famous rays of sunlight, all while learning how the sandstone walls were sculpted by water and wind. Travelers cannot visit Antelope Canyon without a guide as the canyon is located on Navajo land.

Enjoy a hassle-free trip from Las Vegas to the stunning Grand Canyon West, one of the most iconic destinations in the world. Spend the day marveling at the breathtaking views from Eagle Point and Guano Point, and immerse yourself in the rich culture of the Hualapai tribe.

