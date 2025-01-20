Zoom … Zoom! at Children’s Museum Tucson

Come to CMT on Saturday, January 18, for Transportation celebration!

Tucson, AZ (January 13, 2024) – From buses to bucket trucks, the Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave., is celebrating all forms of transportation on Saturday, January 18, at Zoom…Zoom!, a hands-on transportation extravaganza.

Museum admission will be PAY-AS-YOU-WISH all day, from 9 am to 5 pm. Zoom … Zoom! activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’ll be taking over 6thAvenue to make room for vehicles of all sizes to roar up in front of the Museum, including a dump truck, go-karts and hotrods!

We’ll also have public safety vehicles and TEP’s heavy equipment vehicles. Kids (and adults) can climb in and get a feel for what it’s like to drive one of these awesome machines. The Bookmobile will also be on site, so don’t forget your library card – or you can get one while you’re there.

Rev your engine with a snack from Cody Coyote Kettlecorn, then refuel for lunch at You Sly Dog food truck.

Arizona Complete Health is sponsoring a free vaccination clinic during Zoom…Zoom!

Zoom … Zoom! is geared for families and children of all ages to explore transportation and learn about all the ways we can go! Kids will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on transportation activities and get an up-close look at some incredible vehicles.

Scheduled participating guests for Zoom … Zoom! include Barnett’s Towing, Bullring High Bank RC Raceway, Pima Air and Space Museum, Pima County Public Library Bookmobile, Sun Tran, Tank’s Green Stuff, Tucson Electric Power, Tucson Police Department and Tucson Street Rod Association.

This pay-what-you-wish Zoom…Zoom! event is made possible through the financial generosity of our sponsors: Arizona Complete Health, Desert Valley Pediatric Dentistry, Renewal by Andersen and Tucson Electric Power.

