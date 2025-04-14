The responsibility of caring for children

Children’s Day in Mexico is celebrated on April 30th as a tribute to children. These little beings who fill our hearts every day, deserve to be loved, protected, and respected. While we have a day to celebrate them, we also have a lifetime to protect them, seeing them as our own children, taking responsibility for their safety in this world, and asserting their rights. Let’s take preventative measures at home, on the street, and in the car. Child abuse or neglect can also be reported.
At Home
- Keep closets and drawers tightly closed
- Lock guns and store them in a secure place
- Supervise young infants
- Keep the playground safe
On the Street
- Teach children to be safe around cars
- Teach children to stop, look both ways, and listen for traffic
- Teach children to watch for cars in driveways and parking lots
- Avoid leaving children unattended near streets or traffic
In the Car
- Use a car seat or booster seat appropriate for the child’s age, height, and weight
- Follow car and booster seat safety recommendations
In Case of Abuse or Neglect
- Report any suspected child abuse or neglect
- Call ChildHelp’s National Child Abuse Hotline
- Check the list of state phone numbers for report child abuse and neglect
