The responsibility of caring for children

Children’s Day in Mexico is celebrated on April 30th as a tribute to children. These little beings who fill our hearts every day, deserve to be loved, protected, and respected. While we have a day to celebrate them, we also have a lifetime to protect them, seeing them as our own children, taking responsibility for their safety in this world, and asserting their rights. Let’s take preventative measures at home, on the street, and in the car. Child abuse or neglect can also be reported.

At Home

Keep closets and drawers tightly closed

Lock guns and store them in a secure place

Supervise young infants

Keep the playground safe

On the Street

Teach children to be safe around cars

Teach children to stop, look both ways, and listen for traffic

Teach children to watch for cars in driveways and parking lots

Avoid leaving children unattended near streets or traffic

In the Car

Use a car seat or booster seat appropriate for the child’s age, height, and weight

Follow car and booster seat safety recommendations

In Case of Abuse or Neglect

Report any suspected child abuse or neglect

Call ChildHelp’s National Child Abuse Hotline

Check the list of state phone numbers for report child abuse and neglect

