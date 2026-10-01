Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta Returns 

to Tucson for Fifteenth Year

For Immediate Release

September 30, 2026

Contact: Mike Feder, (520) 954-8803

feder1616@yahoo.com

or Francisco Gamez, (520) 460-5750

francisco@mexicanbaseballfiesta.com

TUCSON, AZ — The 15th annual Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta, presented by Vantage West, Dos Equis, and Visit Tucson will return to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium from October 1–4, 2026.

The 2026 Fiesta will feature five participating teams: the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregón, Águilas de Mexicali, Jaguares de Nayarit. Continuing tradition, the Arizona Wildcats will play on our first day, this year in the first game of our doubleheader against Hermosillo on October 1st. This will mark the beginning of the Sonoran Series between Naranjeros de Hermosillo and the Arizona Wildcats with the second game of the series taking place at Hi Corbett on Friday, October 9th.

Fans can also look forward to new vibrant experiences and our traditional post-game concerts. Friday, October 2nd will feature a post-game concert by Sonora Dinamita AND fireworks after the second game. Saturday, October 3rd we will celebrate the Mexican Baseball Fiesta Quinceanera with a Car Parade celebration between games and host the annual Home Run Derby. There will also be a special post-game with a special performance from Los Honorables. Then Sunday, October 4th Juan Ortega y Su Grupo will debut at the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta following Game 2.

Tickets for the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta are on sale now at www.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com or at the Kino Stadium ticket office, which opens at 10:00 every morning. Ticket prices will be box seats – $28; general admission for adults – $23, kids (6-16) seniors (60 & older) and military – $15. Kids under 6 are FREE. Senior Citizen and Kids GA tickets are only sold at Kino Stadium Ticket Office, not online. On Thursday it’s Cricket Family Night. Great discount vouchers are available at various Cricket Wireless stores – with the voucher. Fans get four GA tickets for only $15…less than the cost of one general admission ticket! BUT they must be redeemed at the Kino Box Office no later than Thursday at 3:00.

“The Tucson community has welcomed the Mexican Baseball Fiesta with open arms since our first year in 2011. Our mission has always been to serve as a cultural bridge through baseball and entertainment. This year will be extra special as we celebrate our “Quinceanera” year.” said Francisco Gamez, founder of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta.

“Kino Sports Complex is thrilled and honored to once again serve as the Tucson home for the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. Our longstanding partnership with MBF and Pima County reflects a shared commitment to growing this incredible event year after year. We’re proud to help bring the energy, passion, and tradition of Mexican baseball to our community,” added Sarah Hanna, Director for the Pima County Stadium District–Kino Sports Complex.

MEXICAN BASEBALL FIESTA SCHEDULE :

Thursday, October 1

Hermosillo vs Arizona Wildcats 5:05

Obregon vs Nayarit, follows first game

Friday, October 2

Nayarit vs Mexicali 5:05 first game

Hermosillo vs Obregon, follows first game

Saturday, October 3

Nayarit vs Mexicali 5:05 first game

Hermosillo vs Obregon, follows first game

Sunday, October 4

Obregon vs Nayarit, 2:05

Mexicali vs. Hermosillo, follows first game

Information on the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, LLC is available at www.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com; on Facebook at Mexican Baseball Fiesta; on Twitter at @MexBaseballFsta in English, Instagram – Mexicanbaseballfiesta. The phone number at Kino Stadium is (520) 222-1008. Please submit your media credential request to Mike Feder at feder1616@yahoo.com.