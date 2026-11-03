The Cost of Living in Tucson: How Much Does a Family Need to Make Ends Meet?

A University of Arizona study reveals that housing prices have risen significantly faster than household incomes, while residents continue to face the challenge of covering everyday expenses.

TUCSON, Arizona. – Living in Tucson and Southern Arizona has become an increasing financial challenge for many families. Between housing payments, groceries, gasoline, electricity, healthcare, and other essential expenses, managing a household budget has become a growing concern.

Although Tucson remains relatively more affordable than many other metropolitan areas in the western United States, recent data shows that the gap between household incomes and the cost of purchasing a home has widened considerably.

According to the MAP (Making Action Possible for Southern Arizona) Dashboard, developed by the University of Arizona’s Economic and Business Research Center, Tucson’s cost of living was 3.1% below the national average in 2024. However, this advantage does not necessarily mean that every family can comfortably afford its basic needs.

Housing Prices Are Rising Faster Than Household Incomes

A study published in July 2026 by University of Arizona researchers highlights a significant difference between income growth and rising housing prices.

Since 2019, Tucson’s median household income increased by 31.7%, while home prices rose by 69.2% during the period analyzed.

This growing gap has made homeownership increasingly difficult for many families, particularly those with low and moderate incomes.

According to updated indicators from the MAP Dashboard, the median sales price of a single-family home in the Tucson metropolitan area reached approximately $387,400 in 2025.

Additionally, a household earning the area’s median income would need to dedicate approximately 43.7% of its income to purchasing a median-priced home, significantly exceeding the 30% benchmark commonly used to measure housing affordability.

Renting Is Also a Financial Challenge

Housing affordability concerns extend beyond prospective homebuyers.

According to 2024 data from the MAP Dashboard, approximately 32.4% of households in the Tucson metropolitan area spent more than 30% of their income on housing-related expenses.

The situation was particularly challenging for renters. Approximately 53.2% of renter households exceeded that threshold, compared with 22% of homeowners.

When a substantial portion of household income goes toward housing, families have less money available for groceries, transportation, healthcare, education, and emergencies.

Groceries, Gasoline, and Electricity: Expenses Families Cannot Avoid

A household budget does not end with rent or mortgage payments.

Groceries, fuel, utilities, insurance, and healthcare are essential expenses for thousands of Southern Arizona households.

According to the MAP Dashboard, Tucson’s annual inflation rate reached 7.7% in 2022 before moderating to 4.7% in 2024, the latest year available in that data series.

Although lower inflation means that prices are increasing more slowly, it does not necessarily mean that prices have returned to previous levels.

For working families, older adults living on fixed incomes, and households with limited financial resources, even modest changes in monthly expenses can affect their ability to save and maintain financial stability.

How Much Does a Family Really Need to Live in Tucson?

The answer depends on several factors, including household size, income, neighborhood, housing expenses, and transportation and healthcare needs.

According to the MAP Dashboard, the median annual household income in Tucson was $70,315 in 2024, equivalent to approximately $5,860 per month before taxes.

However, this figure represents the statistical median for all households. It should not be confused with an individual’s salary or the minimum amount required to support a family of four.

Every household faces different financial circumstances, and for many families, covering basic necessities requires careful planning and difficult economic decisions.

A Challenge for the Future of Our Community

Tucson’s continued growth creates opportunities for investment, employment, and economic development. However, it also raises important questions about affordable housing and quality of life.

University of Arizona researchers identify several factors contributing to housing challenges, including limited housing supply, new residents relocating from more expensive markets, and growing demand in certain neighborhoods.

The study also highlights potential strategies involving collaboration among local governments, businesses, community organizations, and housing developers to expand affordable housing opportunities.

The greatest challenge for Tucson is not simply to continue growing, but to ensure that economic development creates better opportunities and financial stability for the families who call Southern Arizona home.

For many residents, one important question remains: Are our incomes growing fast enough to keep up with the rising cost of living?

Source: MAP Dashboard – Economic and Business Research Center, Eller College of Management, University of Arizona. Cost-of-living, household income, housing, and affordability indicators, using data available from 2024 through May 2026.