Halloween Safety for Kids

Halloween is a fun night for children, but it is also important to take a few precautions. Before going trick-or-treating, check costumes to make sure they are comfortable, visible and do not make it difficult to walk or see.

Before heading out for trick-or-treating, remember these simple tips:

Choose costumes that are easy to see and walk in.

Children should cross streets with an adult.

Check candy before eating it.

Avoid masks that block vision.

Carry a flashlight or wear reflective clothing.

Have a fun and safe Halloween with your family!

Young children should always be accompanied by an adult. When crossing streets, use crosswalks and look both ways. A flashlight or reflective clothing can help children stay visible to drivers.

When you get home, check candy before children eats it and throw away anything that is open or damaged. Children with food allergies should also carefully check ingredient labels. Look for safe community events!

A few minutes of preparation can help make Halloween a fun and safe night for the whole family.