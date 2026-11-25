The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a great opportunity to support independent businesses. From neighborhood restaurants to family-owned shops, local entrepreneurs help create jobs and keep our communities vibrant. Make a difference by choosing local whenever possible. Shop Local, Strengthen Our Community. Small businesses create jobs, support families, and bring life to our neighborhoods. This November, consider shopping at local stores, visiting family-owned restaurants, and supporting Arizona entrepreneurs. Every purchase can help strengthen our local economy.

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