On behalf of the entire Arizona Bilingual Newspaper team, thank you for joining us and supporting the events we organize for our community throughout the year.

We’re especially grateful for your tremendous support of our 15th Annual Thanks & Giving Festival. We’re glad to have you by our side as we celebrate this milestone and share a day of gratitude with Tucson families.

A message from Daniel Gonzales, President, Founder, and CEO of 520 Cowboys

I’m deeply grateful to God for the incredible blessing of being able to serve and support so many people over the past sixteen years, including ten wonderful years with the club. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to make a real difference and give back to our community. As I look back on all the hard work, dedication, and heart we’ve put into this effort over the years, I’m honored and deeply grateful to everyone who has made this journey possible. Let’s keep moving forward together in this mission of service.

Arizona Bilingual, always with our community.

Informing • Connecting • Inspiring