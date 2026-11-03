Pima County Names Carmine DeBonis Jr. as New County Administrator

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday, October 27, to appoint Carmine DeBonis Jr. as the county’s next administrator.

DeBonis will succeed Jan Lesher, who is preparing to retire early next year. He is scheduled to officially assume his new role on January 8, 2027.

The 59-year-old has a long history of public service in Pima County, beginning his career in 1991 as an aide to then-District 3 Supervisor Ed Moore.

The board approved his appointment with a 5-0 vote, marking a new chapter in Pima County’s leadership.

DeBonis will officially begin serving as County Administrator on January 8, 2027.

Congratulations, Mr. DeBonis, and best wishes as you begin this new chapter of leadership and service to Pima County!