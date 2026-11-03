Arizona Bilingual Newspaper to Host “El Pueblo Night Market” in Tucson

Comtact : Alma R. Gallardo

info@newsazb.com



Tucson, AZ., November 2026— Arizona Bilingual Newspaper will host this weekend the upcoming El Pueblo Night Market, a vibrant community event that celebrates local culture, small businesses, and neighborhood connection. The event will take place on Saturday, November 7th , 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m @ Parking Lot located on LOWE’S on Valencia & Oakmore ( 1800 W. Valencia Rd. )

The El Pueblo Night Market is a free, family-friendly event designed to bring the community together while promoting local talent through artisans, small businesses, food vendors, artists, and community organizations. Organized and produced by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, the event aims to highlight the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the Tucson community, oﬀ ering an accessible space where families and residents can enjoy food, culture, music, and local shopping. Also, this Saturday, November 7th, attendees will enjoy live music by Los Hermanos Cuatro and Grupo Eztruendo! Love to sing? The microphone will be open for anyone who wants to showcase their talent and join the fun! PLUS, DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A CAR! Attendees will have the opportunity to register FREE for our exciting car giveaway, taking place on Sunday, November 22nd, during our 15th Annual Thanks & Giving Festival! Participants must be present at the drawing to win. Come enjoy a wonderful evening filled with music, entertainment, shopping, community spirit, and exciting surprises at El Pueblo Night Market

“El Pueblo Night Market seeks to celebrate our community and create a platform where entrepreneurs, artists, and small local businesses can connect directly with the public,”said the organizers of Arizona Bilingual Newspaper. The event is expected to attract families, bilingual households, and residents from across Tucson looking for a unique evening experience that supports local businesses and strengthens community engagement.

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper has served the Arizona and Sonora community for more than two decades, promoting culture, business, and community stories through bilingual journalism and events.