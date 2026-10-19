Are Your Vaccines Up to Date?

October is a good time to check whether you and your family are up to date on recommended vaccines. Staying up to date can help protect children, older adults, and people who are at higher risk of serious illness.

In Pima County, recommended vaccines may vary depending on your age, health conditions, pregnancy, occupation, and other factors. Routine and seasonal vaccines, including the flu vaccine, can help prevent illness and related complications.

What can you do this month?

Check your vaccination records and your children’s records.

Ask your doctor, clinic, or pharmacy which vaccines you may need.

Ask whether you are due for seasonal vaccines or booster doses.

If you are unsure which vaccines you have received, ask your health care provider about options for checking your vaccination history.

Keep your vaccination records updated for future medical visits.

Don’t wait until you are sick to ask. October can be a good reminder to talk with a health care professional and make sure your vaccinations are up to date.

For information about vaccines and public health services in Pima County, check official Pima County Health Department resources and talk with your health care provider.