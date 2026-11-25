Free, Family-Friendly Holiday Tradition Returns to AVA Amphitheater With Tamales From Across the Southwest and Mexico, Live Cultural Performances, Local Vendors and a $750 Best Overall Tamal Prize

TUCSON, Ariz. November 2026 — Casino Del Sol, the award-winning resort enterprise owned and operated by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, today announced the 21st Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival, presented by Tucson Federal Credit Union, on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Free and open to the public, the festival is expected to welcome thousands of guests of all ages for a full day of food, entertainment, shopping and cultural experiences.

A beloved Tucson tradition, the Tamal & Heritage Festival marks the start of the holiday season and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Southern Arizona. Guests will discover the flavors, aromas and many variations of tamales from across the Southwest and Mexico, alongside the music, dance and artistry that make the region’s traditions so vibrant.

“For 21 years, the Tamal & Heritage Festival has brought Tucson families together around the same table to share recipes, stories and traditions passed down through generations. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is proud to host a celebration so deeply rooted in Southern Arizona’s heritage, and we look forward to welcoming our community to kick off the holiday season with us once again,” said Amanda Sampson Lomayesva, Interim CEO of Casino Del Sol.

The Tamal Contest

The festival’s signature event, the celebrated Tamal Contest, invites home cooks and culinary talents to compete in four categories: Traditional, Green Corn, Gourmet and Sweet. Judges will select first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, with cash prizes of $500, $300 and $150, respectively. The Best Overall Tamal winner takes home $750.

Culture, Music and Celebration

Live local entertainment will fill the AVA Amphitheater stage throughout the day, featuring Tejano acts, folklórico groups, Aztec dancers, mariachis and Pascua Yaqui Tribe cultural dancers, creating an atmosphere that honors both tradition and community spirit.

Food, Gifts and Community Fundraising

Local food vendors and food trucks will serve tamales, frybread, tacos, burritos, kettle corn, churros, aguas frescas and more. Shoppers can browse arts and crafts vendors offering unique holiday gifts, handcrafted treasures and one-of-a-kind finds, along with local business exhibits.

The festival also gives individuals and organizations an opportunity to raise funds for their families, groups and communities through vending, continuing Casino Del Sol’s long-standing role as a gathering place that gives back to Southern Arizona.

Visuals for Media

Dozens of tamal varieties and live judging during the Tamal Contest

Families enjoying tamales, frybread, tacos and aguas frescas

Tejano acts, folklórico groups, Aztec dancers, mariachis and Pascua Yaqui Tribe cultural dancers

Arts and crafts vendors and business exhibits across the East and West lawns

Food vendors and food trucks serving tamales and festival favorites

Winners announced and prizes awarded on stage

21st Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival at a Glance

Date

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Time

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location

AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ 85757

Admission

Free and open to the public; parking free

Festival Features

Tamal Contest, live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, business exhibits

Presenting Sponsor

Tucson Federal Credit Union

Tamal Contest

Traditional, Green Corn, Gourmet and Sweet categories

Prizes

$500 (1st), $300 (2nd), $150 (3rd) in each category; $750 Best Overall Tamal

Entertainment

Tejano, folklórico, Aztec dancers, mariachis, Pascua Yaqui Tribe cultural dancers

For more information about the festival, to learn how to become a vendor or to enter the Tamal Contest, visit casinodelsol.com/event/21st-tamal-festival.

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About Casino Del Sol

Casino Del Sol is Arizona’s premier resort destination, owned and operated by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, a federally recognized sovereign nation with more than 22,000 enrolled members, and located in southwest Tucson, AZ. Recognized as a Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond casino resort, and named among the Best Hotels in Arizona by U.S. News & World Report, Casino Del Sol offers guests an unmatched combination of gaming, entertainment, dining, and hospitality. The resort’s portfolio of experiences includes SolSports, Tucson’s first retail sportsbook; Estrella at Casino Del Sol, a 151-room hotel; AVA Amphitheater, a 5,000-seat open-air concert venue and Casino Arena/Amphitheater of the Year honoree (Casino Entertainment Awards); Sewailo Golf Club, a par-72 championship course designed by PGA champion Notah Begay III; the 73-space Casino Del Sol RV Park; and Casino of the Sun. The Tribe’s newest property, Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, is set to open November 15, 2026, at 1055 W. Grant Road, Tucson. For more information: 1-855-SOL-STAY | www.CasinoDelSol.com | @casinodelsol | @casinodelsolresort