How to File a Non-Emergency Police Report Online

Welcome to the Tucson Police Department Non-Emergency Online Reporting System. If this is an emergency, or you need police to respond, don’t use this system. Call 911.

Using this system allows you to submit and, once it has been reviewed and accepted by TPD personnel, receive an emailed copy of your police report for free.

Using This System

Please only use this system if all of the following are true:

You are not reporting an emergency.

The incident occurred inside Tucson city limits.

The incident did not occur on a state highway.

You are not reporting a homeless encampment. Report homeless encampments here.

You are not reporting a code violation. Report weeds, trash, junked vehicles, building and sign code violations here.

Incident Types Accepted

Currently, this system only accepts reports for the following incident types.

Note that incidents related to domestic violence, even if the incident type appears below, cannot be reported using this system. Call 911.

Burglary of a Convenience Store

Child Custody

Court Order Violation

Damaged Property

Death Due to Natural Causes (reported by hospital, hospice, or medical examiner staff)

Harassment

Lost Property

Mandatory Reporting for Schools (reported by school staff)

Shoplifting

Suspicious Activity

Theft from a Building Open to the Public

Theft of Bicycle

Theft of Services

Theft of Vehicle Contents

Theft of Vehicle Parts or Accessories

Trespassing

For other incident types, please call 911 (for emergencies) or (520) 791-4444 (police non-emergency line).

