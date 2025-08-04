August 4, 2025

How to File a Non-Emergency Police Report Online

August 4, 2025

 

Welcome to the Tucson Police Department Non-Emergency Online Reporting System. If this is an emergency, or you need police to respond, don’t use this system. Call 911.

Using this system allows you to submit and, once it has been reviewed and accepted by TPD personnel, receive an emailed copy of your police report for free.

Using This System

Please only use this system if all of the following are true:

Incident Types Accepted

Currently, this system only accepts reports for the following incident types.

Note that incidents related to domestic violence, even if the incident type appears below, cannot be reported using this system. Call 911.

  • Burglary of a Convenience Store
  • Child Custody
  • Court Order Violation
  • Damaged Property
  • Death Due to Natural Causes (reported by hospital, hospice, or medical examiner staff)
  • Harassment
  • Lost Property
  • Mandatory Reporting for Schools (reported by school staff)
  • Shoplifting
  • Suspicious Activity
  • Theft from a Building Open to the Public
  • Theft of Bicycle
  • Theft of Services
  • Theft of Vehicle Contents
  • Theft of Vehicle Parts or Accessories
  • Trespassing

For other incident types, please call 911 (for emergencies) or (520) 791-4444 (police non-emergency line).

