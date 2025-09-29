Rudy Garcia Park, once known as “Rodeo Park”

“Rodeo Park ” is deeply embedded in Tucson’s Southside, reflecting the area’s vibrant rodeo culture, particularly through its location and proximity to the historic Tucson Rodeo, one of the oldest in the United States. The park serves as a vital community space, featuring facilities for Little League baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, football, and a playground for children.

The exact founding date of the park traces back to 1965, when Mr. Rudy Garcia, the Southside Little League President, along with about 200 parents, began transforming a 28-acre city-owned lot into sports fields. The City of Tucson’s Parks and Recreation Director Gene Reid contributed by planting many of the trees that now grace the park.

Prior to being renamed Rudy Garcia Park, the area was officially designated as Joe Garagiola Park on April 5, 1982. This name change was approved by two members of the city council and it was announced by Mayor Lew Murphy. The park was named in honor of Joe Garagiola, a former catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, who had developed a connection to Arizona through spring training and lent his name to a Tucson golfing event he hosted.

Garagiola also worked with the Tucson Conquistadores to help him raise $10,000 to light up the Little League fields.

In May 2001, the City Council unanimously decided to rename the park after its founder, Rudy Garcia. This change highlights the park’s deep connection to community sports and its historical importance to the Southside.

We Invite all members of the community to have a fun and relaxing time at Rudy Garcia Park. It is located at 5001 South Nogales Highway.

